Adam Schenk wins 4-man playoff on Web.com Tour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Adam Schenk won the Web.com Tour’s Lincoln Land Charity Championship on Sunday with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff with Eric Axley, William Kropp and Kyle Thompson.

Schenk made a 25-foot putt on the par-4 18th for his first tour victory after closing with a bogey on the hole in regulation to fall into the playoff.

“What an unbelievable experience,” Schenk said. “I can’t believe I’m holding (the trophy). I thought I lost the tournament two or three times and was just lucky to make that last putt.”

The 25-year-old former Purdue player shot a 1-over 72 to match Axley (66), Kropp (67) and third-round leader Thompson (74) at 14-under 270 at Panther Creek.

Schenk earned $99,000 to jump from 42nd to 11th on the money list with $156,741. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Anders Albertson (68), Ted Potter Jr. (70) and Tom Whitney (73) tied for fifth at 13 under.

Thompson shot 64-64 to take a two-stroke lead over Schenk and Whitney into the final round.