Big3 3-on-3 league begins with a game-winner and an injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball’s newest league started with a game-winning basket and an injured former NBA player.

Rashard Lewis made a three-point play with his team facing game point Sunday in the opening game of the Big3, the 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube.

Jason Williams, the flashy point guard nicknamed “White Chocolate,” went down with a right leg injury late in the game. His 3 Headed Monsters blew the late once he went out and were a point away from losing, but Lewis made his basket and free throw to edge the Ghost Ballers, 62-60.

The games are played to 60 points but teams have to win by two, so the Ghost Ballers couldn’t quite get there when they went ahead 60-59.

Lewis scored 27 points and former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the 3 Headed Monsters. Ricky Davis led the Ghost Ballers with 23 points.

Cube vowed the games would be competitive — players are vying for a revenue share based on final league standings — and there was a possession early when players on both teams dived on the floor for a loose ball. There was pushing and shoving in the post and a few hard fouls, and the trash talk appeared to heat up as the game went on.

The quality of play wasn’t the strongest, but Barclays Center in Brooklyn had a good crowd for the first of four games on the day. Allen Iverson, the former NBA MVP who is the marquee attraction in the league, was scheduled to play in the third game.

The eight-team league will play on 10 weekends, culminating with the Aug. 26 championship in Las Vegas. Games are shown on Monday nights on Fox Sports 1.