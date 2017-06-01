Burling, Team New Zealand win Race 7 in America’s Cup

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another mistake at the start by skipper Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA to win Race 7 of the America’s Cup on the Great Sound on Sunday.

The Kiwis, looking to rebound from their soul-crushing collapse in 2013, moved to 5-1 in the first-to-seven match.

Team New Zealand has won six races but began with a negative point because Oracle won the qualifiers.

Spithill was slow to the starting line and that’s all Burling, 26, needed to put his 50-foot foiling catamaran ahead for good, winning by 12 seconds.

Team New Zealand, which has been fast in light wind, needs two more victories to lift sailing’s greatest prize from two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA, which is owned by software magnate Larry Ellison.

Race 8 was to follow.