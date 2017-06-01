Ex-Dodgers standout Wills retires from broadcasting in Fargo

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers standout Maury Wills has retired again, this time from broadcasting.

Wills is stepping out of the broadcast booth for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks after providing color commentary on the minor league team for 22 years.

The 84-year-old Wills was offered the job while he was in Fargo to speak at a local sports banquet. He had cut back on his broadcasting schedule in recent years.

Wills played 14 seasons in the major leagues. He had a career batting average of .281 and stole 586 bases. He was the National League MVP in 1962.

Wills tells KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2rO9Bwr) that getting the job with the RedHawks helped him beat his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He says the Fargo-Moorhead area and RedHawks baseball has been his second home.

