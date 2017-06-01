Ogwumike, Sparks spoil Fever’s Catchings night 84-73.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks had a 19-0 run in the third quarter in an 84-73 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night, putting a damper on Tamika Catchings’ jersey retirement.

After the Fever raised Catchings’ No. 24 to the rafters at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at halftime, Los Angeles stretched a 46-40 lead to 25 points by scoring 19 straight points.

Ogwumike had seven points and Canadace Parker, who had 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, added six points in the run that propelled the defending champions to their fifth straight win.

Chelsea Gray added 17 points for Los Angeles (9-3), which used a 21-5 run in the second quarter to erase an eight-point deficit. Parker also had seven assists, three steals and two blocks and the Sparks shot 53 percent and went 8 of 17 from 3-point range.

Candice Dupree had 13 points, 10 in the first quarter when Indiana (6-7) took a 23-20 lead. But the Fever couldn’t get closer than 11 after L.A.’s run despite closing the third quarter with 12 straight points and a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter.