Vargas earns 11th win as Royals top Blue Jays 3-2

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas earned his major league-leading 11th victory, pitching seven efficient innings to lead the surging Kansas City Royals over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday.

The Royals won for the 11th time in 13 games and moved over .500 for the first time this season at 37-36.

Vargas (11-3) allowed two runs on eight hits, walked none and striking out two. Troy Tulowitzki and Pillar homered off Vargas.

Alcides Escobar had three hits and scored twice, including the go-ahead run in the seventh. He singled with one out and scored on Alex Gordon’s triple down the right-field line off Marco Estrada (4-6).

After Joakim Soria struck out two in the eighth, Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances.

