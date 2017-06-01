Justin Gatlin holds off youngsters to win 100 at nationals

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Gatlin showed the youngsters that age is just a number. As in, get down the track quick and post a good one.

A changing of the guard? Not on his watch.

The 35-year-old Gatlin surged past up-and-comer Christian Coleman to win the 100 meters on Friday night at the U.S. track and field championships. To celebrate, Gatlin sidestepped back down the track.

At 21 and coming off an NCAA title, Coleman was the sprinter all set to usher in a new era. It will have to wait.

Gatlin finished in 9.95 seconds to edge Coleman by 0.03 seconds. Both are products of the University of Tennessee and both are now Nike-sponsored runners, with Coleman just signing a three-year deal. Christopher Belcher finished third.