Blues acquire Brayden Schenn in draft-day trade with Flyers

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Blues acquired center Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers during the first round of the NHL draft Friday night.

In exchange for the three-time 20-goal-scorer, the Flyers got the Blues’ first-round pick this year, a conditional first-round pick in next year’s draft and third-year forward Jori Lehtera.

The Blues add a playmaker in Schenn, who had 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points in 79 games last season. Overall, he has 109 goals and 246 points in 424 games over eight NHL seasons.

Schenn does carry a hefty contract, which represents a $5.125 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons.

The Flyers used the Blues’ pick, 27th overall, to select center Morgan Frost. Lehtera was selected in the third round of the 2008 draft. He had seven goals and 22 points in 64 games last year.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey