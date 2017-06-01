AP source: Jeb Bush joins Romney in pursuit of Miami Marlins

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has joined the group led by businessman Tagg Romney that is trying to buy the Miami Marlins.

The person confirmed Bush’s new role in sales talks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the parties aren’t commenting publicly about efforts to sell the team.

The person also said South Florida businessman Jorge Mas has contacted the Marlins and said he’s interested in buying the franchise.

Bush and 14-time New York Yankees All-Star Derek Jeter led rival groups pursuing the Marlins earlier this year. They then joined forces, but Bush dropped out in May.

They are now rivals again, and Jeter is still exploring a bid with other investors.

