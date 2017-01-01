Governor appoints Alex Romero to UNM Board of Regents

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez has appointed Alex Romero to the University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents.

The appointment announced this week by the university follows a legislative impasse earlier this year that prevented Romero’s initial nomination from being confirmed by the state Senate.

Many of the Republican governor’s nominations were never scheduled for hearings by the Democrat-led chamber during the 60-day session that ended in March.

Romero, who recently retired after serving 12 years as president and CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, will replace Jack Fortner, who recently resigned.

The university says Romero is considered a recess appointee. He can serve with full voting privileges but his term will expire at adjournment of the next regular legislative session if his appointment is not confirmed.