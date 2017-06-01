Police identify body of man found in an east Roswell alley

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified the dead body of a man found earlier this week in an east Roswell alley.

They say the body was that of 26-year-old Matthew Van Note, who lived in the Chavez County area.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police say Van Note was identified by fingerprints.

A woman who was taking trash out to a bin in the alley about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday noticed the man lying in the alley and called police.

The woman thought the man had passed out, but police say he was dead at the scene.