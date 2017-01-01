New Mexico man gets 120 years in prison in child porn case

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man will be spending the rest of his life in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

Michael Dameon Blackburn was sentenced this week to 120 years in prison. He also was ordered to pay more than $430,000 in restitution to the victims.

Federal prosecutors say the 31-year-old Blackburn was arrested in December 2013 and indicted by a federal grand jury the following month.

The investigation began after agents received information about a potential cybercrime that involved a child who might be in the Albuquerque area.

Authorities found Blackburn with two toddlers who had been left in his care while their parents were out of town. Officers learned that Blackburn had been taking photographs and making videos of the toddlers while he molested them over a period of several months.