2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marbles Tournament

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A boy and girl from western Pennsylvania have won the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament along the New Jersey shore.

Officials in Wildwood say 14-year-old Eli Murphy, of Pittsburgh, defeated 14-year-old Josh Frazho, of Flushing, Michigan, in the boys final on Thursday. Twelve-year-old Sierra Ricci, of Shaler Township, Pennsylvania, defeated 13-year-old Lauren Shutey, of Pittsburgh, in the girls division.

By tradition, the boy champ kissed the girl champion on the cheek.

Tournament President Beri Fox says Sierra’s family has been active in marbles for four generations. Her great-grandfather, Walt Lease, was a marbles coach, and her sister, Amber, won the tournament in 2008.