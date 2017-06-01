British tennis player Dan Evans tests positive for cocaine

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Dan Evans has admitted he tested positive for cocaine in April.

Evans organized a news conference in London on Friday and read a statement. He took no questions.

“It’s really important you know this was taken out of competition and the context was completely unrelated to tennis,” Evans said.

“I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I can only deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

The 27-year-old Evans reached a career-high ranking of 41 in March, and has dropped to 50.

He was already a doubt for Wimbledon, having pulled out of the ATP tournament in Eastbourne next week because of a calf injury.