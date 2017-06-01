Kalamazoo College athletics get sanctions amid violations

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has announced sanctions against a college’s athletic programs following the NCAA’s discovery last year of violations regarding athletics and financial aid.

The MIAA Presidents’ Council voted Thursday to apply the sanctions on Kalamazoo College, an NCAA Division III school in southwest Michigan.

Kalamazoo College teams are expected to vacate their conference regular season wins and championships, as well as postseason wins in all sports from academic years 2012-2013 through 2015-2016.

The school is also banned from any conference postseason competition for the upcoming school year.

An NCAA investigation in 2016 found infractions involving the awarding of financial aid, recruitment processes and failure to monitor NCAA financial aid regulations.

College official Kate Worster says the school wasn’t purposely violating rules and later corrected the violations.