Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be ‘camp city’

By

Published: 8:21 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

In this June 7, 2017 photo, singer-songwriter Lionel Richie poses for a portrait in Burbank, Calif., to promote his concert tour. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when she joins his “All the Hits” tour next month.

Richie jokes that he expects Carey to bring along a massive entourage and might need a “dressing room larger than the arena,” but that’s no problem.

He says he wants Carey to feel in her element, and that “a diva has to do what a diva has to do.”

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter says he invited Carey on tour because of her hit-power and campy vibe. He says their 22-show tour, launching July 21 in Oakland, will be “camp city.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.