NKorean taekwondo team in SKorea for 1st time in 10 years

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean taekwondo demonstration team has arrived in South Korea for its first performances in the rival country in 10 years.

The team’s arrival Friday came as South Korea’s new liberal president is trying to reach out to North Korea despite the North’s push to bolster its nuclear and missile programs.

Taekwondo is a Korean traditional martial art but has been the subject of a bitter North-South rivalry.

There are two international federations: the South Korea-based World Taekwondo Federation — recognized by the International Olympic Committee — and the North-backed International Taekwondo Federation.

A 15-member ITF demonstration team, all North Koreans, plans to conduct joint performances with WTF athletes ahead of the WTF-organized world championships, which is set to open Saturday in the southern South Korean town of Muju.