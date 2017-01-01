Gov. Cuomo bemoans failure of child victims act

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s disappointed lawmakers have ended their session without loosening the statute of limitations for molestation to give victims more time to report abuse.

The bill would have given victims more time to file civil lawsuits or seek criminal charges against their abusers. It also would have created a one-year window for past victims to file civil suits.

Victims now have until they turn 23 to sue, but supporters say it often takes far longer for victims to report their abuse.

The bill was supported by the Assembly and Cuomo, but never got a vote in the Senate. It faced strong opposition from the Catholic Church and other institutions.