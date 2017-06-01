Warriors pick up No. 38 pick Jordan Bell in deal with Bulls

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA champion Golden State Warriors acquired Oregon forward Jordan Bell from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for financial considerations.

The Bulls selected the 6-foot-9 225-pounder with the 38th pick in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday night.

Bell averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds in his junior year at Oregon, which advanced to the Final Four.

The Warriors had no picks going into the draft. They sent their first- and second-round picks to the Utah Jazz in a 2013 three-way trade in which they acquired Andre Iguodala from the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors’ immediate focus this summer is to keep intact the nucleus of a team that just beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the third Finals meeting between the two teams in as many years.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant can opt out of his contract to restructure a deal that would give Golden State some flexibility in contract negotiations with free agents such as Iguodala or Shaun Livingston — two key members of the two title teams.

Stephen Curry is expected to receive a contract worth more than $200 million but also has said he will do what he can to allow the Warriors to re-sign their free agents.

