INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers found UCLA twice as nice on draft night.

The Pacers selected forward TJ Leaf with the 18th overall pick Thursday night, then selected his teammate, center Ike Anigbogu, at No. 47 overall as they head into an offseason of uncertainty. The two freshmen join a team in complete transformation mode.

Leaf, a 6-foot-10 Israeli-American who moved at a young age to California where he’s lived most of his life, shot 61.7 percent from the field this season, and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

“He adds versatility to our roster,” coach Nate McMillan said. “I really love his spirit. He’s a very positive kid, a very confident kid, believes in team basketball, believes in playing the game the right way.”

Anigbogu, who also grew up in California, averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds this year.

After taking over for Larry Bird as president of basketball operations in May, Kevin Pritchard is spending his first offseason running the show trying to piece together a team that can deliver Indiana its first NBA title.

Pritchard’s approach changed drastically last week when four-time All-Star Paul George alerted the Pacers of his plan to pursue a new team following the 2017-18 season. Trade rumors involving the Pacers have nearly been nonstop ever since.

Instead of finding the right pieces to surround George with — and possibly provide him with the incentives to remain in Indiana — Pritchard is in search of a combination of players who will give the Pacers a new look. The declaration by the 27-year-old George to leave casts a shadow over Indiana as Pritchard tries to lay the foundation for a potential post-George era.

Indiana hasn’t made a serious playoff run since making back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014. The Pacers have struggled to consistently be competitive for the past three seasons, missing the playoffs in 2015 and losing in the first round the last two years.

Speculation of a possible packaged trade deal involving George before the draft didn’t shake out. Pritchard could be waiting to see how things play out when free agency begins July 1. Or he may still have hope of persuading George to stay by improving the team’s roster.

Looking to the youthful Bruins was the first step in doing that.

