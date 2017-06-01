Nuggets select Donovan Mitchell, send him to Jazz

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DENVER (AP) — The Nuggets selected Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell with the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night but he won’t be suiting up for Denver.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Utah Jazz traded the No. 24 pick and forward Trey Lyles to the Nuggets for Mitchell. The Jazz then selected Syracuse forward Tyler Lydon with the No. 24 pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t officially been announced.

Mitchell averaged 15.6 points and shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore. He was named All-ACC first team and was on the conference’s All-Defensive team.

The third highest-scoring team in the NBA last season, the Nuggets finished the year 40-42, placing ninth in the Western Conference to just miss the playoffs.

AP Sports Writer Kareem Copeland in Salt Lake City contributed.

