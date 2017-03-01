New Mexico governor studies impact of health overhaul

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Susana Martinez says she will look closely at whether vulnerable New Mexico residents are protected under a Senate Republican plan to overhaul the nation’s health care system.

Martinez spokesman Joseph Cueto said Thursday the GOP governor did not yet have a chance to review the proposal for rolling back Barack Obama’s health care law.

Martinez has voiced support for overturning the Affordable Care Act while saying little about a House-approved bill that reduces generous federal funding for expanded Medicaid insurance for low-income adults.

The Senate plan lengthens the phase-out period for Medicaid expansion funding in states such as New Mexico. Both plans are likely to provide fewer people with insurance and reduce federal spending.

Democratic New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich oppose the health care overhaul.