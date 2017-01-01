Mexican gray wolf pup found dead in Arizona

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wildlife officials are investigating the death of an endangered Mexican gray wolf pup.

Federal and state officials involved in the wolf reintroduction program say a female pup belonging to the Diamond Pack that roams southeastern Arizona was found dead in May. The death was noted in a report released this week.

Wildlife managers have placed a food cache in the pack’s territory in hopes of reducing the potential for conflicts with livestock in the area.

Officials say there were five confirmed livestock kills in May, including three dead calves in Arizona’s Apache County.

The most recent survey shows at least 113 wolves spread between Arizona and New Mexico, marking an improvement over the previous year. The survey also showed that 50 wild-born pups survived in 2016 compared with half that the previous year.