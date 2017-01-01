New Mexico water official moves to clarify ranchers’ rights

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top water manager has fired the latest salvo in a battle with the federal government over the protection of an endangered mouse and the barring of livestock from certain streams and watering holes on the Lincoln National Forest.

State Engineer Tom Blaine is issuing licenses to ranchers that clarify their water rights and allow them to use all sources of surface water on their grazing allotments.

Blaine, in an order issued earlier this month, recognizes livestock watering rights that are more than a century old but were not considered when the forest’s stream systems were adjudicated decades ago.

Access to watering holes has become an issue since the forest has fenced off areas to protect the habitat of the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse.