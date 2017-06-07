Garcia 1 stroke off lead at BMW International Open

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MUNICH (AP) — Sergio Garcia opened his first event in Europe since his Masters win by shooting a 6-under 66 to lie one stroke off the lead at the BMW International Open midway through Thursday’s first round.

Thomas Detry (65) was in the lead, with Joost Luiten (66) tied with Garcia.

Garcia opened with six birdies on the Eichenried course while Detry had a bogey on the first hole but recovered with six birdies and an eagle.

James Morrison, Jaco Ahlers, Rikard Karlberg, Matthew Southgate and Joel Stalter (all 67) were tied for fourth.