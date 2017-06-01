Hurt officer throws 1st pitch at Congressional softball game

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer injured while defending members of Congress at a baseball practice threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

News outlets report that Special Agent Crystal Griner threw out the ceremonial first pitch from her wheelchair on Wednesday night, a week after a gunman opened fire on the Republican baseball team practice in northern Virginia ahead of the annual Congressional Baseball game. Officers returned fire, killing the gunman, James T. Hodgkinson.

Five others injured in the confrontation, including Griner, survived. Griner was shot in the ankle, but was allowed to leave the hospital for Wednesday’s game.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the shooting. His condition was upgraded to fair on Wednesday.