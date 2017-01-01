Jack McBean scores twice, Galaxy beat Rapids 3-1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jack McBean scored two goals to double his career total and the LA Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Wednesday night.

McBean gave the Galaxy (6-5-4) a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute, streaking down the center of the box, taking a centering pass from Joao Pedro and hammering a shot past goalkeeper Tim Howard. Romain Alessandrini capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 7

McBean opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and Dillon Serna tied it in the 37th minute.

The Galaxy ran their unbeaten streak to eight games. Colorado (5-9-1) had won three in a row.