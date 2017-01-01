Man accused in deadly fight over song held without bond

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of killing another man during an argument that started with a disagreement over song has been ordered held without bond.

Court records show 30-year-old Chris Owens is facing charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence in the death of Tim Baca.

A preliminary hearing has been set for next week. It’s not immediately clear from court records if Owens has an attorney.

Authorities say Baca was celebrating his wife’s birthday when they met Owens early Saturday morning at a nightclub in Santa Fe.

A criminal complaint states that after the group visited another club, an argument over a song turned deadly when Owens fired two rounds at Baca, killing the father of four. Owens was later arrested at his home.