Diamondbacks sign draft picks Smith and Varsho

Published: 3:31 pm

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed infielder Pavin Smith, the seventh overall pick in this year’s first-year player draft.

The Diamondbacks also signed catcher Daulton Varsho, the 68th overall pick, on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Smith hit .342 with 13 home runs and a school-record 77 RBIs in 59 games as a junior at Virginia last season. He has 178 RBIs in three seasons, second-most in school history.

The 20-year-old Varsho hit .362 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 54 games with Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a junior in 2017.

Arizona has agreed to terms with 22 of its 40 selection from the 2017 draft.

