Police investigate discovery of dead body in a Roswell alley

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell are investigating the discovery of a body in an alley and are classifying the case as a suspicious death.

They say the deceased man was found in the east part of Roswell on Wednesday morning.

A woman who was taking trash out to a bin in the alley about 9:40 a.m. noticed the man lying in the alley and called police.

The woman thought the man had passed out.

Police say investigators have identified the man, but are not releasing his name and age yet.

They say it’s unclear how long the body may have been in the alley and an autopsy will be conducted.