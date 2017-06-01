D-backs OF Pollock suffers quad injury in rehab assignment

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

DENVER (AP) — Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock suffered a setback during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno on Monday night.

Pollock, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a right groin injury, felt tightness in his right quadriceps during his second rehab game.

“Credit to A.J. for speaking up,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday. “It is right quad tightness and we want to get ahead of this.”

Pollock was batting .299 with two home runs and 11 stolen bases when he was injured on May 14.

“He has been asking his body to do an awful lot on a daily basis, and yesterday his body said ‘Hold on not so fast we want to make sure you’ll be OK,'” Lovullo said. “So we pulled back a little bit. Thursday we see how he can go through normal pre-game activity.”