2017 College World Series has already tied 2016 homer total

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — College World Series teams have already matched the number of home runs in 2016 and are on pace to hit the most since the event moved to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011.

Deacon Liput’s homer for Florida against Louisville on Tuesday night was the 10th in eight CWS games. Last year there were 10 hit in 17 games, and there were 15 in 16 games in 2015.

College baseball coaches and fans bemoaned the scarcity of homers after a total of six were hit in 30 combined games in 2013 and ’14.

The numbers throughout college baseball increased in 2015 when the NCAA put a flat-seam ball into play to counter severe drops in offense since bat specifications changed in 2011. The new ball replaced the more wind-resistant raised-seam ball.