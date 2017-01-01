Police implore New Mexico author to end treasure hunt

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top law enforcement officer is asking the author and antiquities dealer who inspired thousands to comb remote corners of the West in vain for a chest of gold and jewels to end the treasure hunt.

The plea from New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas follows what authorities believe is the latest death related to the hunt for Forrest Fenn’s hidden treasure.

Kassetas told the Santa Fe New Mexican (http://bit.ly/2sxe0VN ) that Fenn should retrieve the treasure from wherever he hid it and “stop this nonsense.”

Fenn says he’s been considering how to make the search safer or cancel it altogether but hasn’t made any decisions.

The New Mexico Search and Rescue team is reaching out to the public through a survey for their thoughts on whether Fenn should call off the search.