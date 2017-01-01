The Latest: Former senator asserts innocence on new charges

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on new criminal charges against a former New Mexico state senator (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A former New Mexico state senator is asserting his innocence in response a new list of criminal charges related to campaign finance activities.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark said Tuesday that Phil Griego asserts his innocence and will fight 22 new charges from a grand jury.

Clark questioned whether state prosecutors are devoting an unwarranted amount of time and resources to pursuing Griego on white-collar criminal charges.

Griego already is awaiting trial this fall on allegations that he used his position as a senator to profit from the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe. In those proceedings, Griego has pleaded not guilty to nine charges that include fraud, bribery and tampering with public records.

___

3:00 a.m.

A grand jury has charged a former New Mexico state senator with perjury, fraud and embezzlement in connection with campaign finance activities and disclosure reports.

Details of a grand jury indictment confirmed on Monday show that 22 new charges have been filed against former Sen. Phil Griego in state district court in Santa Fe.

Griego already is awaiting trial on allegations that he used his position as a senator to profit from the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe by pushing the transaction through the Legislature without proper disclosure. Griego pleaded not guilty.

Concerns referred to state Attorney General Hector Balderas by the Secretary of State’s Office led to twenty-two new criminal counts.