Warriors’ Kerr to pursue more answers for health issues

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be given time throughout the summer to explore medical options that could alleviate the symptoms he still experiences nearly two years after a spinal fluid leak from back surgery.

General manager Bob Myers said Monday that Kerr would have time off as needed in the coming weeks to find more options to better his long-term health, and Kerr said he would be traveling to do so.

“I think at the point we’re at now, it’s what makes you 5-10-15 percent better? And that’s what he’s going to pursue and explore with our blessing,” Myers said. “The hope is he got back to the place he was prior to leaving in Portland, which is not where he wants to be but he can coach. There’s a little bit of a misconception that stepping away would help him heal. And I tried to dispel that and you should ask him, because I think even he gets a little offended at the notion of, ‘Just step away and go get better.’ I said this before, this is where he feels the best, which may be counterintuitive to what people think. It’s not that the job diminishes him in any way. Actually, the job, I would say, propels him.”

The 51-year-old Kerr returned from a six-week absence for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and coached the rest of the way as Golden State won its second championship in three seasons. He stepped away after Game 2 against Portland in the first round of the playoffs.

After last Thursday’s victory parade, Kerr headed to San Diego on Friday, hit the beach and swam in the ocean.

“My initial thought was to get some salt water and some sand. It felt pretty good. Salt-water therapy,” he said. “I’ve got a few things going that I’m pursuing right now. I’m going to be traveling some. I’m not going to go into detail. There’s a lot of different thoughts and ways I can see some improvement, seeing various people and trying to really get some traction early in the summer.

“The good news is I did feel a lot better from where I was six weeks ago. I feel like I’m making some strides. I definitely want to gain some momentum here early in the summer and really kind of build on that momentum and be feeling a lot better hopefully soon.”

Kerr and Myers have a lot to do as the start of free agency begins July 1.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant can opt out of the second year in his contract June 29 in order to restructure his deal to make it more team-friendly so Golden State has the means to try to re-sign other free agents such as Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston — two key members of the two title teams.

Durant said publicly last week he is willing to be flexible, and even told Myers and Kerr as much during their exit interview. They just can’t begin any formal talks until July 1.

“You just say, ‘Let’s talk about that in July,'” Myers said. “It’s a positive thing, right? It’s positive. Free agency’s so fast and it’s so fluid, you really just hope you’ve created a place where there can be honest dialogue back and forth.”

Stephen Curry also has said that while he looks forward to a hefty raise, he would be willing to discuss a new deal — he could command more than $200 million — that allows the Warriors to put another championship-caliber team on the floor.

After a couple of days with his wife and two daughters, Myers has been number-crunching and preparing a long to-do list to build another winner. The time crunch comes with hoisting the trophy at season’s end.

“I’d rather be just having a glass of wine,” he said. “Maybe in August.”

NOTES: Myers expects the coaching staff to remain intact. … The Warriors don’t have a draft pick Thursday but could buy one if the situation is right. … Player development coach Chris DeMarco will coach the Warriors’ summer league team, with Patrick McCaw planning to play at least some of the games in Las Vegas. Willie Green and Nick U’Ren will be assistants. … With Hall of Famer Jerry West having left his position as executive board member, Myers said he will still keep in touch and figures West might still offer some counsel.

