Commercial vehicle being sought in fatal New Mexico accident

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a commercial vehicle that was involved in a fatal accident last week near Las Cruces.

New Mexico State Police say the commercial vehicle had a tie-down restraint disengage from the load it was carrying and go into a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction on State Route 9 on June 12.

A passenger in the pickup was taken by helicopter to a hospital in El Paso, Texas and died of her injuries Saturday night.

Authorities have identified the woman as 51-year-old Idalia Dominguez of Columbus, New Mexico.

State Police say the commercial vehicle didn’t stop and its driver may be unaware of the fatal accident.

So far, their search for the vehicle has been unsuccessful and they are asking the public for help.