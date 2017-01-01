Albuquerque man facing federal prison term in ID theft case

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to an aggravated identity theft charge and is facing a federal prison sentence.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Kenneth Webb entered his plea Monday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Webb admitted to conspiring with several co-defendants to defraud financial institutions in 2015.

He was accused of possessing mail and bank account, debit card and credit card numbers stolen from other people.

Webb also was charged with possessing counterfeit checks, fake New Mexico state identification cards and stolen IDs.

Prosecutors say Webb is facing a mandatory penalty of two years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

His sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.