Reynolds Dean named Clemson assistant basketball coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Rhode Island player and assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean has joined the men’s basketball staff at Clemson.

Tigers head coach Brad Brownell announced Reynolds Dean’s hiring on Monday. Reynolds Dean takes the place of longtime assistant Mike Winiecki, who left the program in April.

Reynolds Dean was inducted into the Rhode Island Athletic Hall of Fame for his career with the Rams from 1995-99 where became one of three players in school history with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He spent the past two seasons on staff at his alma mater, helping the Rams reach the NCAA Tournament this past March.

Reynolds Dean has also worked at Fairfield, Northeastern and the College of Charleston.