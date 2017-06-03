Top Yankees infield prospect Torres needs Tommy John surgery

In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres during a spring training baseball workout in Tampa, Fla. Top Yankees prospect Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery that will sideline him until spring training. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery that is expected to sideline him until spring training.

A 20-year-old infielder who was the top player in the Arizona Fall League last year, Torres was injured Saturday on a head-first slide into home plate for Triple-A Scranton at Buffalo.

He was examined Monday by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and the team said Torres has a torn left ulnar collateral ligament.

New York said it expects him to recover in time for spring training.

Acquired from the Cubs last July in the trade that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to Chicago, Torres began the season at Double-A Trenton and hit .273 with five homers and 18 RBIs before he was promoted. He joined Scranton on May 23 and batted .309 with two homers and 16 RBIs.

