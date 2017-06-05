Reds place Broson Arroyo and Zack Cosart on DL

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have placed Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said there is a possibility his career might be over.

Cincinnati also put shortstop Zack Cosart on the 10-day DL Tuesday due to a strained right quadriceps.

Arroyo gave up for five runs and seven hits in just three innings Sunday as the Reds lost 8-7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arroyo (3-6) is attempting a comeback this season with his former team after missing 2 1/2 seasons with arm and shoulder problems, including Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his shoulder. He said after Sunday’s outing, “Have I thought ‘This time might be my last time on the field?’ Yeah.”

Cosart is hitting .320 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games this season.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Jesse Winkler from Triple-A Louisville and right-hander Ariel Hernandez from Double-A Pensacola.