UND says trademark case doesn’t relate to former nickname

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota says the case of its defunct Fighting Sioux nickname is different from one before the U.S. Supreme Court that might give a boost to the moniker of the NFL’s Washington Redskins.

Justices ruled in the case of an Asian-American rock band called the Slants that the government can’t refuse to register trademarks considered offensive. The Redskins say it vindicates that team’s position that a trademark can’t be denied based on government opinion.

UND retired its controversial Fighting Sioux sports nickname in 2012 after the NCAA deemed it hostile and abusive to Native Americans. UND spokesman Peter Johnson says the NCAA’s objection was unrelated to whether UND had a valid trademark.

State residents in 2012 voted to dump the nickname and UND’s American Indian head logo.