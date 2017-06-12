Owners of Indy Fuel hockey team propose $40M development

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Owners of the Indy Fuel minor league hockey team are planning a $40 million sports, entertainment and retail development in suburban Indianapolis.

Jim and Sean Hallett on Monday announced plans for the project along Interstate 65 in Greenwood. They say Indiana Ice Arenas LLC and Indianapolis-based Gershman Partners have signed letters of intent with Greenwood and are asking for incentives for the project.

The $25 million Greenwood Sportsplex would include ice rinks, turf fields and basketball courts as well as fitness and training facilities. Sean Hallett says in a statement it would help “create and sustain a future for hockey in Indiana” while boosting other youth sports.

Gershman Partners would invest $15 million in a second part of the project that would include entertainment and dining offerings.

