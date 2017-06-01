Catamaran sailors compete for championship in South Dakota

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Catamaran sailors from the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the U.S. Virgin Islands are in South Dakota this week competing for a championship.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports (http://bit.ly/2sGPioh ) that the Hobie Class Association is holding its North American Championships at Lewis and Clark Lake this week.

Catamarans feature two parallel hulls connected by a single deck. Up to 75 boats will take to the lake for races Monday through Friday. The top team in each class will be named the North American champion.

