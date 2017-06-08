Salzburg in Champions League draw ahead of Leipzig ruling

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Austrian champion Salzburg will play either Maltese club Hibernians or Estonian team FCI Tallinn in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Salzburg’s presence in the draw threatens the place of Leipzig because both have ownership links with energy drink Red Bull. UEFA should decide this month if the clubs breach integrity rules designed to prevent two clubs that share an owner from playing in the same competition.

Salzburg has priority because it is a national champion. Leipzig was runner-up to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.

Also in the second qualifying round, Celtic will play either Linfield or La Fiorita.

Matches will be between July 11 and 19.

Trepca will make Kosovo’s Champions League debut in the first qualifying round, from June 27 to July 5, against Vikingur.