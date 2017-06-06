Fuentes gets 1st HR in 10th, D-backs beat Phillies 5-4

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rey Fuentes hit his first major league home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Fuentes entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch runner and was caught stealing. However, the rookie redeemed himself with a homer off Jeanmar Gomez (3-2) with one out in the 10th.

The Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies with their seventh straight win overall.

The Phillies have lost 11 of 12.

Hector Neris entered with a 4-3 lead in the ninth and failed to pick up a save for the second time in eight chances. He walked the first batter he faced, allowed two singles to tie the game and then worked out of a jam to keep the score even.

Archie Bradley (3-1) pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth, stranding a pair of baserunners. Fernando Rodney earned his 20th save in 23 chances.