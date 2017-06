. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on France’s parliamentary elections (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has won her first French parliamentary seat in a vote that was dominated by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists.

Le Pen said she won with about 58 percent of the vote Sunday in Henin-Beaumont in northern France. She said her far-right National Front has won at least 6 seats in the French parliament and is still waiting for other results.

Le Pen said her party’s lawmakers will “fight with all necessary means the harmful projects of the government.” She said they will especially fight against what she called Macron’s pro-European, pro-migrant policies.

With 57 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said Sunday that Macron’s Republic on the Move! party had won 41 percent of the vote.

Macron handily beat Le Pen in France’s May 7 presidential election.

___

8:35 p.m.

France’s conservative leader has declared his party the main opposition after losing to new President Emmanuel Macron’s movement in the nation’s parliamentary vote.

Republicans leader Francois Baroin on Sunday wished Macron “good luck” because he said he wants France to succeed. He said lawmakers in his conservative party are going to have a strong enough bloc in the lower house of parliament to be able to voice their views.

With 57 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said Sunday that Macron’s Republic on the Move! party had won 41 percent of the vote, followed by the Republicans with 23 percent.

Pollsters project that Macron’s party and its allies won a clear majority in the National Assembly, the powerful lower house.

___

8:15 p.m.

Partial official results from France’s second-round parliamentary elections show President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party with a clear lead over the country’s traditional right-wing and leftist parties.

With 57 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said Sunday that Macron’s Republic on the Move! party had won 41 percent of the vote, followed by the conservative Republicans with 23 percent. The ministry said the far-right National Front was in third place with nearly 10 percent followed by the Socialists with 6.2 percent.

Pollsters project that Macron’s party and its allies won a clear majority in the National Assembly, the powerful lower house.

Many candidates in his party joined only after Macron won the presidency in May.

___

8 p.m.

French polling agencies are projecting that President Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party will have a large majority in the powerful lower house of parliament and a clear mandate to overhaul the way France works and does business.

The projections from Sunday’s second-round legislative elections suggest that Macron’s Republic on the Move! party handily beat the traditional left and right parties that have led the National Assembly for decades.

The pollsters project that Macron’s candidates and their allies won as many as 360 seats in the 577-seat chamber. That was less than some had expected after its crushing victory in last week’s first-round vote.

Macron wants to use his mandate to strip away some labor protections to encourage hiring and to toughen security.

___

5:50 p.m.

The turnout in France’s parliamentary election is trending low, with just over 35 percent of eligible voters casting ballots by late afternoon.

The turnout rate in Sunday’s final round of voting to fill 577 seats in France’s powerful lower house, the National Assembly, is crucial to boost opposition parties. President Emmanuel Macron’s fledgling Republic on the Move! party is hoping for a steamroller win in this election that would upend years of French political expectations. Pollsters predict that pro-Macron candidates — who only got together after his May 7 presidential win — could take up to 450 seats in parliament.

Three hours before the polls close, the Interior Minister put the turnout rate at just over 35 percent, less than the 41 percent at the same hour in the first round of parliamentary voting a week ago.

___

1:40 p.m.

French authorities say 17.8 percent of voters have cast ballots so far in the final round of parliamentary elections, down from previous votes, amid concern about low turnout.

The Interior Ministry said the midday participating figures in Sunday’s nationwide voting compare to 21.4 percent at midday during the second round of the last parliamentary elections in 2012.

At midday during the first round voting last Sunday, turnout was 19.2 percent. Overall, the first-round vote saw record low voter interest, with less than half of France’s 47.5 million voters taking part overall.

Rivals of President Emmanuel Macron’s dominant new party are urging more voters to cast ballots this time in hopes of preventing him from having a crushing majority.

___

9:05 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has voted in parliamentary elections expected to hand his 14-month-old party a big majority.

Curious crowds gathered in the northern seaside town of Le Touquet where Macron cast a ballot Sunday morning in the second round of elections for the 577-seat National Assembly. His centrist Republic on the Move! party is expected to win more than 400 seats.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, a center-right politician who joined Macron’s movement, cast his ballot in the port of Le Havre.

Far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen is voting in the depressed northern town of Henin-Beaumont, where she is running for a parliament seat.

Far-left ex-presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is voting in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, where he is seeking a seat as well.

___

8 a.m.

French voters are casting ballots in the final round of parliamentary elections that could clinch President Emmanuel Macron’s hold on power, as his fledgling party overturns politics as usual.

Pollsters say that after routing traditional parties in last week’s first-round vote, Macron’s Republic on the Move! party could win up to 450 seats Sunday in the 577-seat National Assembly, the powerful lower chamber.

That would allow Macron to move fast with promised legislation, notably on changing labor laws to make hiring and firing easier.

Candidates from the conservative party, The Republicans, are expected to form the largest opposition group, with 70-110 seats, according to pollsters.

Less than half of the 47.5 million-strong electorate turned out last Sunday, a record low that especially punished Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front party.