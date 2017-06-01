Wild expose Dumba, Scandella, Haula, Staal for Vegas draft

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have exposed defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella and forwards Erik Haula and Eric Staal for the NHL expansion draft.

The league announced Sunday protected players from the 30 existing teams for the Vegas Golden Knights, who join the NHL this season. The expansion draft takes place Wednesday.

Teams could either designate a combination of eight skaters plus one goaltender for protection, or declare seven forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender off-limits. Players with no-trade clauses were required to be protected. That meant forwards Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise and Jason Pominville and defenseman Ryan Suter were on the list.

Also protected by the Wild were forwards Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter and Jason Zucker, defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon and goalie Devan Dubnyk.

