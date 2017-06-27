4 Dodgers homers take edge off Rose honors, beat Reds 10-2

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit two of the Dodgers’ four homers, powering Los Angeles to a 10-2 victory on Saturday that took the edge of the Cincinnati Reds’ latest honor for their banned hits king.

Pete Rose unveiled a bronze sculpture of his headfirst slide in front of Great American Ball Park before the game. Thousands of packed-in fans cheered when he said, “Let’s get those Reds in high gear.”

Instead, the Dodgers flexed their muscle and added to their domination of Cincinnati, beating the Reds for the seventh straight time. They are 16-3 against Cincinnati since 2015, one of the most lopsided streaks in the NL over that span.

Cody Bellinger had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Joc Pederson homered for the second straight game as the Dodgers piled up seven extra-base hits.

Cincinnati has lost a season-high eight straight games overall.

Bellinger doubled home a run in the first off Asher Wojciechowski (1-1). He also hit his club-high 19th homer as part of a five-run third inning off the rookie, and Pederson followed with his second solo homer in two games. Chris Taylor also doubled home two runs.

Billy Hamilton scored in the first inning on a headfirst slide — appropriate for the day — but the Reds couldn’t take advantage of other opportunities against Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6), who gave up two runs in five innings. Overall, the Reds stranded four runners at third base and had two thrown out at the plate.

Y’ER GONE

Reds manager Bryan Price got his first ejection of the season from plate umpire Stu Scheurwater, who called a third strike on Hamilton in the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner got a day off. He’s hit safely in his last 12 games. He spent time on the DL last month with a strained hamstring.

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan went four innings in his last rehab start. The Reds hope to increase that by another inning in his next start. He’s been sidelined since April 16 with a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (4-3) made his first career relief appearance against the Reds on June 9, allowing a run in four innings for his first save in a 7-2 victory.

Reds: Bronson Arroyo (3-5) gave up a season-high 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings of a 9-3 loss at San Diego on Monday. He’s 6-5 career against the Dodgers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball