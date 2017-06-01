Steve Torrence takes No. 1 qualifier at Bristol Dragway

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Steve Torrence took the No. 1 qualifying position in Top Fuel on Saturday night in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Torrence had a 3.772-second pass at 319.29 mph at Bristol Dragway for his second No. 1 qualifier of the season and 15th of his career.

“It’s been a really tricky weekend,” Torrence said. “I think it will be a drivers’ race tomorrow. I feel like we’re going to have to go out and earn the round wins and if you make it to the final you’re going to have to work hard. These 11,000 horsepower beasts don’t want to go down hot tracks and it takes a lot of finesse from crew chiefs and drivers have to be on their job.”

Tim Wilkerson topped the Funny Car field, and Jeg Coughlin was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Wilkerson had a 3.895 at 328.22 on Friday night in his Ford Mustang for his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 19th of his career. Coughlin had a 6.694 at 204.85 in a Chevrolet Camaro on Friday for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season and 23rd overall.