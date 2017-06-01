Christie struggles to recover as disappointment runs deep

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie fell out of the running for president and then for a position in the Trump administration and has worked to improve his image this year, with a push for drug treatment.

It hasn’t worked.

The Republican’s approval rating is among the lowest in history for any governor and he is under attack by the leading Democratic and Republican candidates running to succeed him.

Christie is a national figure on the decline at home.

His supporters say his approval reflects an energized national Democratic Party because of President Donald Trump’s unpopularity, and say the governor is not worried about surveys.

One political expert says people are just fed up with Christie and want him out of office.